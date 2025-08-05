Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $363.11 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $401.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

