Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,728,967. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

