ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 273.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after buying an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 655,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 561,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

