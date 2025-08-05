Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $130.43.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

