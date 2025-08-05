Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE BTI opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

