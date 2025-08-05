Clearstead Trust LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,791,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,994,000 after purchasing an additional 250,141 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,393,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,744,000 after buying an additional 214,046 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.62.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IQV stock opened at $182.97 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

