Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases Shares of 318 KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $915.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $878.24 and a 200 day moving average of $770.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.