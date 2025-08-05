iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $571.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

