LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,642 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,631,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,505,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,845 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,982 shares of company stock worth $2,193,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

