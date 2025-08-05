Three Seasons Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,201,000 after buying an additional 1,388,533 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 477,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $229.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.46 and a 1 year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

