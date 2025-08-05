iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,706,000 after acquiring an additional 686,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,322,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,730,000 after purchasing an additional 636,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,692,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,464,000 after purchasing an additional 952,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 77.44%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.