Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $571.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

