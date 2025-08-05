ABC Arbitrage SA Has $8.86 Million Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

ABC Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 371,807 shares during the quarter. America Movil comprises approximately 1.6% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in America Movil were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in America Movil by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in America Movil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,999,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,849 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in America Movil by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,207,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil alerts:

America Movil Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMX opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 300.0%. This is a positive change from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMX

America Movil Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.