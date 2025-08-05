Total Investment Management Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 31,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 106.2% during the first quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 90,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

