2,818 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

