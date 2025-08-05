Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 275,730 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 275,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,129,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of American Electric Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AEP opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.