Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,632 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $162,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $74.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

