Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,547 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

