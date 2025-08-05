Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $71.12.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.