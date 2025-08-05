Short Interest in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU) Rises By 337.5%

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, agrowthof337.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of AIBU opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and a PE ratio of 35.29. Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares stock. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:AIBU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AI and Big Data Bull 2X Shares (AIBU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US AI & Big Data index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a concentrated index of US companies involved in artificial intelligence (AI) applications and big data. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the business fields.

