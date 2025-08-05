Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 330.3% in July

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,200 shares, agrowthof330.3% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE NOM opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
