Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Grows By 325.0%

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, anincreaseof325.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 1.8%

NHNKY stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.34. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.28.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $439.11 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.23%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

