Nextdoor (KIND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Nextdoor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $650.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextdoor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 75.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 174,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 156.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 707,863 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.