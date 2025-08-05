Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 776,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,759,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7,200.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

