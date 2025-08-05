ACM Research (ACMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,160. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,357,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 672,708 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,382.04. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,800. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

