U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 577,600 shares, anincreaseof320.7% from the June 30th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,886,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,702,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 84,878 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 888,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.5%

USPH stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.