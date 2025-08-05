U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 577,600 shares, anincreaseof320.7% from the June 30th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy
In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,886,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,702,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 84,878 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 888,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.5%
USPH stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
