Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Increases By 129.3%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,500 shares, anincreaseof129.3% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,604,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,448,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,821 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6,246.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.9%

PHO opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.