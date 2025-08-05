Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 598 ($7.95), with a volume of 57123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 591 ($7.85).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 559.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £841.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 2.79 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a net margin of 89.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.