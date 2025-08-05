Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Compania Cervecerias Unidas to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $621.64 million for the quarter.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Stock Down 0.3%

Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 140.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

