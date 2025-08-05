Mativ (MATV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $484.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.30 million. On average, analysts expect Mativ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mativ Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Mativ stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Mativ has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $347.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.88%.

In other Mativ news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,163.20. This trade represents a 48.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shruti Singhal acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 56,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,630.08. This represents a 241.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mativ by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mativ by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,301 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Mativ by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 319,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mativ by 1,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 948,720 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

