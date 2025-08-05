PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,690 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

