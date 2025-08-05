VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.