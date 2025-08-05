Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $343,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 160,677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $897.38 million, a PE ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

