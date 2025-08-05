ING Groep NV Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 732,798 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 202.4% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 7,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $313,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

