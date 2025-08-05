ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,549 shares of company stock worth $3,406,090. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

