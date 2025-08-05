ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,370 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,560,000 after buying an additional 1,755,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after buying an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after buying an additional 1,992,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after buying an additional 3,658,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,243,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,010,000 after buying an additional 134,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.5%

KIM opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

