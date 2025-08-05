535 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

