Connable Office Inc. Raises Stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 113.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

