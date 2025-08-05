Clearstead Trust LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1,541.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

