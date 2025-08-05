Clearstead Trust LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 362,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,364 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 79.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

