Connable Office Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TXNM Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXNM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:TXNM opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

TXNM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.