Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 14,376.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after buying an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Novartis Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.