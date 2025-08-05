Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,183,000 after purchasing an additional 875,254 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,128,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,647,000 after purchasing an additional 685,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,890,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,553,000 after purchasing an additional 839,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $301.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.64 and its 200 day moving average is $292.40. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $339.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

