FY2028 Earnings Estimate for MNMD Issued By HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s FY2029 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

MNMD stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $707.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.49. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 67.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $53,366.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 438,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,637.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 26,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $180,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 830,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,442. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $311,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

