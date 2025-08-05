The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 323,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $118,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HD stock opened at $380.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

