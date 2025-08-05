Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

