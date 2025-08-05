Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 179 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.3308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.