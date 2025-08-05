Roth Capital Predicts US Gold’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:USAU)

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of US Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for US Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for US Gold’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get US Gold alerts:

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on USAU

US Gold Trading Up 8.5%

USAU stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. US Gold has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in US Gold during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of US Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of US Gold by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of US Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About US Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.