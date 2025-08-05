Caleres (NYSE:CAL) & Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Financial Comparison

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) and Anta Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Caleres and Anta Sports Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres 0 1 0 0 2.00 Anta Sports Products 0 0 0 0 0.00

Caleres presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Caleres’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Caleres is more favorable than Anta Sports Products.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Caleres has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anta Sports Products has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Caleres and Anta Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres 3.11% 14.94% 4.68% Anta Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caleres and Anta Sports Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres $2.68 billion 0.18 $107.25 million $2.40 5.79 Anta Sports Products $9.85 billion 3.41 $2.17 billion N/A N/A

Anta Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Caleres.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Caleres shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Caleres shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caleres beats Anta Sports Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr. Martens, Asics, Timberland, Bearpaw, Skechers, HeyDude, Franco Sarto, Rykä, Vince, Bzees, Veronica Beard, and Zodiac brands, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, and Naturalizer. The company also operates naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, vionicshoes.com, samedelman.com, samedelman.co.uk, allenedmonds.com, allenedmonds.ca, drschollsshoes.com, lifestride.com, francosarto.com, ryka.com, bzees.com, and zodiacshoes.com, as well as Vince.com, blowfishshoes.com, and veronicabeard.com websites. In addition, it designs, sources, manufactures, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers. Further, the company wholesales men’s footwear, apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; footwear for women under LifeStride brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; athletic footwear for women under the Rykä brand; women’s shoe collection under the Vince brand; women’s footwear under the Bzees brand; and women’s footwear collection under Veronica Beard brand. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Anta Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

