Connable Office Inc. Sells 152 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,082,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,701,000 after acquiring an additional 86,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ENSG opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

